SUPHAN BURI – Police are hunting down a taxi driver who allegedly raped a young Brazilian woman in a paddy field in Song Phi Nong district late on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old tourist flew from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok to meet a friend on Tuesday. After arriving at Don Mueang airport about 1.30pm, she walked across the road in front of the airport, waved down a green-yellow taxi and asked to go to Soi Thong Lor in the inner city.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS