Narcotics Suppression Bureau police in a sting operation in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district on Wednesday arrested three people and seized 60,000 yaba pills, five mobile phones and a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

Those arrested were identified as Apiwat “Sia Erk” Cha-aimnoi, 34, Banphot Srichan, 41, and Mana Buasuwan, 40.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamon Aksorndech

The Nation