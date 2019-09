KHON KAEN: A young man died of electrocution while helping neighbours move their belongings away from floodwater in Ban Phai district on Saturday.

Jaisawan Saomali, 46, said the incident occurred on Saturday as her house at Ban Phai Kao village near Wat Phosirisophon temple in tembon Ban Pai was about 2 metres under water.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Nathanri

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts