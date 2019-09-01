Floods ease in eight N and NE provinces, but 16 others remain flooded

Floods ease in eight N and NE provinces, but 16 others remain flooded1 min read
Flooding in eight northern and northeastern provinces has eased, with water levels steadily receding. Meanwhile, 16 other provinces remain flooded, said government spokeswoman Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat on Sunday.
She noted that, while many provinces in the North and Northeast were awash with water delivered by storm Podul, 13 provinces, mostly in the lower northeastern and northern regions, remain dry and short of water.
By Thai PBS World