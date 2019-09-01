Sun. Sep 1st, 2019

Floods ease in eight N and NE provinces, but 16 others remain flooded

Flooded street in Thailand

Two young boys riding a scooter on a flooded street. Photo: qimono (Pixabay)


Flooding in eight northern and northeastern provinces has eased, with water levels steadily receding. Meanwhile, 16 other provinces remain flooded, said government spokeswoman Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat on Sunday.

She noted that, while many provinces in the North and Northeast were awash with water delivered by storm Podul, 13 provinces, mostly in the lower northeastern and northern regions, remain dry and short of water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

