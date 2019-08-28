Heavy rain forecast for N East, East and the Southwestern coast tomorrow





Thailand’s Meteorological Department have advised people in northeastern, eastern and western coastal provinces of the southern region to brace for heavy or very heavy rain on Thursday as a result of tropical storm Podul, which has already moving over the South China Sea towards northern Vietnam.

Heavy up to very heavy rainfall on Thursday is forecast for Buang Karn, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom and Sakhon Nakhon provinces in the Northeast, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces in the eastern region and Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the southern west coast.

By Thai PBS World

