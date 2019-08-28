Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Heavy rain forecast for N East, East and the Southwestern coast tomorrow

1 min read
3 days ago TN
Rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Three people riding a scooter on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr.


Thailand’s Meteorological Department have advised people in northeastern, eastern and western coastal provinces of the southern region to brace for heavy or very heavy rain on Thursday as a result of tropical storm Podul, which has already moving over the South China Sea towards northern Vietnam.

Heavy up to very heavy rainfall on Thursday is forecast for Buang Karn, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom and Sakhon Nakhon provinces in the Northeast, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces in the eastern region and Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the southern west coast.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Knife Attack in Lyon, Southern France Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Nine Wounded

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Songkhla gold shop heist linked to insurgents

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2 Myanmar men for Koh Tao murders

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Knife Attack in Lyon, Southern France Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Nine Wounded

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Hong Kong Police Use Tear as Protesters Throw Bricks, Petrol Bombs

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Songkhla gold shop heist linked to insurgents

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

20 mins ago TN