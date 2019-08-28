Police Investigation conducted over alleged Chinese owned fake chapel in Bang Lamung





Bang Lamung – An investigation is being conducted over a Chinese business owner allegedly renting and building a fake chapel on temple land in Khao Maikaew for a Chinese tour business.

The news came to light after ‘Big Kren’ news reported the story with pictures and message saying that a Chinese business owner has rented a chapel on temple land.

Update: An abbot at a temple accused of having a fake chapel to profit off of Chinese tourists has clarified the situation at Khao Maikaew Temple to the police and media.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News. Source: Pattaya associated press, Big Kren news.

