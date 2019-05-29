Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch





PHUKET: A week-long manuhunt launched by police for two men wanted for snatching a Chinese tourist’s bag in Rawai last week, during which the woman was ripped off her feet during the theft, finally resulted in the two suspects being arrested in Karon yesterday (May 28).

Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon sroisukphaphan gave the order to hunt down the robbers after he received a report of a Chinese tourist having her bag snatched by two men on a motorbike near a Mini Big C store in Rawai last Wednesday (May 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

