Wed. May 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Road Rage incident on Soi Khao Noi, man waves gun at van carrying Chinese tourists

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter minivan in Pattaya

Toyota Commuter minivan in Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


Pattaya – A 50-year-old tour van driver has made an official police and court complaint against a 38-year-old Thai man regarding a road rage incident on Soi Khao Noi on May 21 in which the 38-year-old man brandished a firearm and pointed it at the van full of Chinese tourists, terrifying them.

The 50-year-old van driver, Mr. Prasit Thong, said today at 2:00 PM at the police station on SOI 9 that he was transporting a van of Chinese tourists to the elephant village when another van had to break suddenly and he had to veer into the left lane. He claims the 38-year-old, known by his nickname Golf, was speeding and almost hit him from behind.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Drug Addict with Knife arrested after threatening in laws, attacking officials

2 days ago TN
1 min read

No evidence of dangerous chemicals at Laem Chabang Port blaze site

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Crew Members Hospitalised After Blaze on Cargo Ship At Laem Chabang Port

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Big Joke’ Sues Newspaper Over Fraud Claim

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

The Department of Intellectual Property works to prevent counterfeit product sales online

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Emergency Decree Extended in Deep South

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

608kg of marijuana seized in Bueng Kan

33 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close