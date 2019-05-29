Road Rage incident on Soi Khao Noi, man waves gun at van carrying Chinese tourists





Pattaya – A 50-year-old tour van driver has made an official police and court complaint against a 38-year-old Thai man regarding a road rage incident on Soi Khao Noi on May 21 in which the 38-year-old man brandished a firearm and pointed it at the van full of Chinese tourists, terrifying them.

The 50-year-old van driver, Mr. Prasit Thong, said today at 2:00 PM at the police station on SOI 9 that he was transporting a van of Chinese tourists to the elephant village when another van had to break suddenly and he had to veer into the left lane. He claims the 38-year-old, known by his nickname Golf, was speeding and almost hit him from behind.

