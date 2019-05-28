HM Queen Sirikit returns from hospital to Chitralada palace

HM Queen Sirikit returns from hospital to Chitralada palace1 min read
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit has returned to the Chitralada Palace today after being discharged from Chulalongkorn hospital following treatment for a urinary tract infection, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced today.
The announcement said that HM the Queen has fully recovered from the infection after treatment and has no fever, can eat and sleep well and an examination shows no traces of the infection.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World