HM Queen Sirikit admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital





Her Majesty Queen Sirikit has been admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital, the Royal Household Bureau announced this morning.

The announcement said the Queen was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday morning after having a fever and cough.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article