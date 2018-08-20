Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok
News

HM Queen Sirikit admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital

By TN / August 20, 2018

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit has been admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital, the Royal Household Bureau announced this morning.

The announcement said the Queen was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday morning after having a fever and cough.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

