All regions warned of more rain





THAILAND, 20th August 2018 (NNT) – The local weather bureau has issued a warning of more rain in all regions of the kingdom, urging the public to beware of runoff and flash floods.

According to the latest report from the Meteorological Department, heavy precipitation can be expected in the North, the East, the western part of the central plains and the upper portion of the South. Warnings for runoff and flash floods were issued for the affected regions.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be 2 to 3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and small vessels should remain in port until August 24th.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

