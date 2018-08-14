Khao Yai hit by severe runoff





Tourists at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Nayok were warned yesterday to steer clear of Nang Rong and Wang Takhrai waterfalls and stay on high ground because of mountain runoff caused by heavy rain.

The water level at the two waterfalls rose rapidly Monday afternoon, prompting authorities and resort operators to issue stern warnings.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

