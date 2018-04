Police are looking for a gunman who fired gunshots during a wedding procession in Nakhon Nayok’s Muang district this morning (April 22), resulting to three young girls sustaining bullet wounds.

The three sisters were identified as Kannikar Boonchu, 10 who sustained injury on the right knee, Kanokwan, 5, who was injured on the left buttock and Sukanya, 3 who sustained injury on the right leg.

By Thai PBS