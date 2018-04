Australian National, Oliver Niyonsaba, 21 was arrested Saturday night at an entertainment venue on Walking Street after he allegedly stole valuable items from a Thai woman’s bag when she went to the toilet.

Thannayalak Nasuhai, 40, was enjoying an evening out with friends at the live rock venue on Walking Street when she went to the bathroom, leaving a bag on the table with several valuable possesions, which have not been named by police.

