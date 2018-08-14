Mudslide forces temporary road closure in Ranong





RANONG, 14th August 2018 (NNT) – Flash floods have been reported in several areas of Ranong province, prompting local authorities to be on standby to provide assistance to those in need.

A mudslide near the Pun Ya Ban waterfall has temporarily closed Phet Kasem Road. Local authorities are removing debris and large rocks that are blocking the road. More rain could potentially worsen the situation.

