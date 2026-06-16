24 Students Injured After School Truck Collides With Staff Shuttle In Prachinburi

PRACHIN BURI, Thailand — A severe traffic collision involving a school transport vehicle and a staff shuttle bus has left 24 students injured, including one in serious condition, following a crash in Prachin Buri province on the morning of June 15, 2026.

School Bus Overturns in Roi Et, Injuring 16

The incident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Road 3079 near Ban Khok Mai Daeng in Moo 6, Tha Tum subdistrict, Si Maha Phot district. Emergency responders from the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation and investigators from the Si Maha Phot Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Cherdsak Phanphanit, were rapidly dispatched to the scene after receiving urgent reports of the multi-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, first responders found a white staff shuttle bus and a Hino six-wheel truck, which was being used to transport students ranging from kindergarten to upper secondary levels. Authorities confirmed that 24 students sustained injuries in the heavy impact. While the majority of the children suffered minor injuries, one student was reported to be in relatively serious condition. Rescue workers administered immediate first aid at the scene before transporting the injured students to Si Maha Phot Hospital, Kasemrad 304 Hospital, and Chularat 304 Hospital for comprehensive medical treatment. Several workers who were traveling on the staff shuttle bus also sustained injuries and required medical attention.

According to preliminary investigations, the collision occurred as the six-wheel school transport vehicle was emerging from a side road to merge onto the main thoroughfare. At the same time, the staff shuttle bus, which was traveling toward the nearby 304 Industrial Park, approached the intersection, resulting in a violent crash between the two vehicles.

Twenty-four students were injured after a factory shuttle bus collided with a school transport truck in Prachinburi on Monday morning as children were travelling to school on the first day of the new term. Authorities said no students suffered life-threatening injuries, though… pic.twitter.com/UiffA6Wxpe — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 15, 2026

The driver of the six-wheel school vehicle, 74-year-old Wirat Ritpong, told investigators that he was carrying more than 30 students at the time of the crash. He stated that he had exited The Spring housing estate after observing two other vehicles safely leave ahead of him, leading him to believe it was clear to proceed. Wirat alleged that he did not anticipate the approaching staff shuttle bus failing to brake. He reported that the shuttle bus struck the rear of the school vehicle with significant force, a violent impact that caused several students riding in the back to be thrown from the truck onto the roadway.

The Si Maha Phot Police Station has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and establish legal responsibility. Investigators are currently reviewing the scene, examining the vehicles, and taking detailed statements from all involved parties and witnesses. Local media outlets, including ThaiRath, report that authorities will continue their inquiries to ascertain whether traffic violations or mechanical failures contributed to the accident, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

School Bus Overturns on Nakhon Sawan Highway, Injuring Multiple Students

As the injured students receive medical care, local authorities are also reviewing transportation safety protocols for student conveyances in the district to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)