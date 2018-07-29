Nan mudslide kills 8, destroys 4 houses

NAN, 29th July 2018 (NNT) – Eight people died in Nan province this weekend, when heavy rainfall triggered a deadly mudslide in Bo Kluea district.
Local officers, rescuers, and volunteers on Saturday spent several hours looking for the bodies of mudslide victims in four devastated houses, amidst heavy precipitation. At least eight people have lost their lives. Three of the deceased were children. The body of the last victim was found around 3.40 pm yesterday.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
