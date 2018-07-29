Mozambique’s most wanted crime suspect arrested in Bangkok





A Mozambique national on Interpol’s red list and wanted in his own country for numerous crimes has been arrested by tourist police in Bangkok, Tourist Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakpan said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said the man was identified under an Interpol red notice as Momade Assif Abdul Satar, wanted in his southern African home country for many violent crimes including abductions for ransom, murders and illegal arms possession. Mozambique coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and Interpol offices in Africa and other regions worldwide to seek his arrest.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

