New 1000 baht banknotes show a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn
New 500-baht, 1,000-baht banknotes now in circulation

By TN / July 28, 2018

BANGKOK, 28th July 2018 (NNT) – The general public can now exchange cash for new 500-baht and 1,000-baht banknotes at commercial banks.

Many people queued up at the Government Savings Bank’s branch at the Marketing Organization for Farmers to exchange their cash for the new 500 and 1,000 baht banknote design featuring a portrait of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

