Strong 6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Tourist Island in Indonesia – USGS

By TN / July 28, 2018

A strong earthquake has hit a region of the densely-populated Lombok island in Indonesia, home to over 3 million.

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake has hit the Lombok region in Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter of the quake was reportedly some 80 miles (128.75 km) northeast of the island’s main city of Mataram at a depth of some 360 miles.

