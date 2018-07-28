Hua Hin: 8 narrowly escape after car bursts into flames





HUA HIN: Eight family members, including two children, narrowly escaped death when their car burst into flames after being hit by a truck on a bypass road in Hua Hin on Saturday.

The accident took place near the turn-off leading to the Hua Hin Sam Phan Nam floating market at around 12.05pm, said police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST

