CPB checks water parks safety in Hua Hin





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 26th July 2018 (NNT) – The Office of the Consumers’ Protection Board (CPB) has inspected transport safety at two water parks in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, to ensure the safety of Thai and international tourists.

CPB official Thitinun Singha on Thursday (July 26th) led a team of inspectors to examine the park rides at Wana Nava and Black Mountain water parks in Hua Hin, as part of the campaign ensuring the safety of visitors to theme parks and water parks.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article