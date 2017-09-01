Prachuap Khiri Khan: 136 pangolins, 450kg scales seized

Friday, September 1, 2017
Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata)
Customs officials seized 136 pangolins and 450 kilogrammes of pangolin scales, worth about 2.5 million baht on Wednesday (Aug 30) night in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Customs Department director-general Kulit Sombatsiri said.

Mr Kulit said on receiving information that pangolins and pangolin scales would be smuggled from Malaysia and transported by pick-up trucks to Chumphon, customs officials were deployed along the highway leading to the province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

