Storm surge puts 10 Bangkok districts at risk of flood

BANGKOK, 1 September 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned residents of 10 districts outside the embankment zones to beware of an approaching storm surge, which could trigger flooding next week.

According to Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a report saying the rising water levels of the Chao Phraya River are manageable, provided that there is no more rainfall in the Central Plains during this period.

Full story: NNT

National News Bureau Of Thailand