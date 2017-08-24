Trafficking in wildlife, especially pangolin, from Malaysia into Thailand

Traffickers in wildlife in Malaysia have increasingly switched to land routes instead of boat in their smuggling of endangered wild animals and plants from Indonesia and Malaysia into Thailand before being smuggled out through Laos into Vietnam and China, according to Somkiart Sunthornpitakkul, director of Wildlife and Plants Protection Office, and Prat Kongthong, chief of the wildlife inspection checkpoint in Padang Besar.

The two wildlife officials said that Thailand is just a transit for the smuggled wild animals, especially Pangolin anteaters which are a favourite delicacy by Chinese and Vietnamese.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS