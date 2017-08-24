Thursday, August 24, 2017
Home > News > Trafficking in wildlife, especially pangolin, from Malaysia into Thailand

Trafficking in wildlife, especially pangolin, from Malaysia into Thailand

Tree pangolin (Manis tricuspis)
TN News 0

Traffickers in wildlife in Malaysia have increasingly switched to land routes instead of boat in their smuggling of endangered wild animals and plants from Indonesia and Malaysia into Thailand before being smuggled out through Laos into Vietnam and China, according to Somkiart Sunthornpitakkul, director of Wildlife and Plants Protection Office, and Prat Kongthong, chief of the wildlife inspection checkpoint in Padang Besar.

The two wildlife officials said that Thailand is just a transit for the smuggled wild animals, especially Pangolin anteaters which are a favourite delicacy by Chinese and Vietnamese.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra
Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Government moves forward to establish Ministry of Digital Economy

Breaking News

Carrefour Stores Change Name to Big C Extra

Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

PM orders security stepped up in risk areas

Leave a Reply