Tourist Police forging public network against foreign criminals

BANGKOK, 24th August 2017 (NNT) – Thai Tourist Police have organized training to create a public network to aid in safeguarding visitors to Thailand with the commander of the force calling for 24 hour monitoring of criminals operating in the guise of tourists.

Commander of the Tourism Police, Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngernyuang launched the training program for hotel and airport staff and taxi drivers so that they may be added to the force’s “pineapple eye” network. They will be taught how to observe suspicious activities and which incidents require reporting.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand