Thai Police Arrest 4 Criminals Wanted in Russia

BANGKOK (Sputnik) — Four Russians wanted for serious offences at home have been arrested in Thailand and will be extradited to Russia soon, Thai immigration police chief Nathorn Phrosunthorn said Thursday.

The police general told reporters in Bangkok all four were international fugitives wanted by Interpol on charges of police assault, battery, organized crime and contract killing.

Several of the suspects had tied the knot in Thailand and were living with their spouses on marriage visas, Phrosunthorn said at the press briefing.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International