Beginning today drivers under the age of 20 having blood alcohol content in excess of 20 milligrammes will be considered driving under the influence of alcohol and will be charged with drunk driving.

Besides, drivers with blood alcohol content in excess of 50 milligrammes will not get compensation payment in case of traffic accident​.

This is the clause in the amended traffic law which comes in to force today.

Thai PBS