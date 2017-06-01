Thursday, June 1, 2017
Home > North > Worker killed as driver flees pickup on rail crossing

Worker killed as driver flees pickup on rail crossing

Level crossing in Sri Racha,Thailand
TN North 0

CHACHOENGSAO – A Cambodian woman was killed and a fellow worker injured when a pickup truck they were travelling in was hit by a train hauling containers at a temporary railway crossing in Ban Pho district on Wednesday night.

The fatal crash occurred near the site of a bridge being built across the tracks, not far from Don Sinon railway station in tambon Nong Bua, said Pol Capt Charin Chareerak, deputy chief investigator at Ban Pho. It was reported at 9.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN,
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Lampang police seize Bt36 million in illicit drugs

Smuggler dumps rare turtles, cobra in Sa Kaeo

Kanchanaburi farmers sue PM Yingluck Shinawatra over rice subsidy payments

Leave a Reply