Worker killed as driver flees pickup on rail crossing

CHACHOENGSAO – A Cambodian woman was killed and a fellow worker injured when a pickup truck they were travelling in was hit by a train hauling containers at a temporary railway crossing in Ban Pho district on Wednesday night.

The fatal crash occurred near the site of a bridge being built across the tracks, not far from Don Sinon railway station in tambon Nong Bua, said Pol Capt Charin Chareerak, deputy chief investigator at Ban Pho. It was reported at 9.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN,

BANGKOK POST