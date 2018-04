Two local administrators of Sa Kaeo province have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of a business couple in Khlong Hat district in late January.

Sayan Chantha, 65, and her husband, Mr Pipat Tangpongthong, 71 were found dead with knife wounds in their house on Jan 30. The couple owned Sayan-Rong Kluea Market on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS