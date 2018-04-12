As Russia Warns Against US Strike, Trump Threatens Missiles

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Responding to Russian warnings to the US against military strikes in Syria, Donald Trump said Wednesday that missiles “will be coming” in response to Syria’s suspected chemical attack that killed at least 40 people.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump tweeted.

The US president did not detail what a strike would look like, or whether these would be US missiles. The tweet came as Trump administration officials have consulted with allies on a possible joint military response to Syria’s alleged poison gas attack.

Trump canceled a foreign trip in order to manage a crisis that is testing his vow to stand up to Syrian President Bashar Assad, AP reported.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Trump said in another tweet.

