900 and 1800 Mhz concession auctions postponed while new NBTC board sought

BANGKOK, 12 April 2018 (NNT) – Auctions for 900 and 18000 Mhz frequency concessions set to expire this September 15 have been pushed out to until a new National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is formed.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasit reported that a recent meeting of the NBTC board decided to delay the drafting of a declaration on regulations and processes for acquiring a 1800 Mhz license as the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is set to seek a new NBTC board on April 19. The declaration for 900 Mhz licenses has also been put off while a study is being conducted.

