Heavy traffic on major provincial roads was reported across the country as the annual “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran kicked off yesterday.

Reports from Khon Kaen said traffic on the northeastern stretch of Mittraphap Road worsened. A line of vehicles stretching more than 10 kilometres was seen from Tha Phra sub-district to the Khon Kaen municipal area around 9.30am.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS