Tourist police joined forces with other police agencies nationwide to search 123 spots around the country and arrested 81 foreigners on several charges.

The results of the 7th X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner operation, which was carried out throughout Wednesday till late night, were announced at a press conference by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy police chief, at Chana Songkram Police Station at 1am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation