BANGKOK — Thirty-nine people were killed on the first day of what have come to be known as the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran. Drunk driving was the biggest culprit.

The annual seven-day span during the long Songkran holiday started Wednesday with 39 people killed in road accidents throughout the country.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English