October 31, 2022

Large, rare, Bryde’s whale found dead off Rawai, Phuket

3 hours ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




A huge, rare, Bryde’s whale was found dead at the Racha Island off of the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

The Phuket Fisheries Office was notified from Mr. Sarit Jadee that a massive whale was found dead on a beach at the Racha Island yesterday (October 30th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



