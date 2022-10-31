Large, rare, Bryde’s whale found dead off Rawai, Phuket









A huge, rare, Bryde’s whale was found dead at the Racha Island off of the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

The Phuket Fisheries Office was notified from Mr. Sarit Jadee that a massive whale was found dead on a beach at the Racha Island yesterday (October 30th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

