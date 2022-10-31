October 31, 2022

Thai National Reported Missing in Halloween Crush Is Found Safe

Road in Seoul, South Korea

A road in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: NADEZHDANADEINA (Pixabay).




BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – A Thai national, reported missing in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul was found safe while one Thai national died in the incident, said Tanee Saengrat, Thai foreign minister spokesman.

The Thai embassy in Seoul reported on Sunday there were 153 people killed and 133 others injured in the tragedy in the Itaewon nightlife area on Oct 29.

