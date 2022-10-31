Thai National Reported Missing in Halloween Crush Is Found Safe









BANGKOK, Oct 31 (TNA) – A Thai national, reported missing in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul was found safe while one Thai national died in the incident, said Tanee Saengrat, Thai foreign minister spokesman.

The Thai embassy in Seoul reported on Sunday there were 153 people killed and 133 others injured in the tragedy in the Itaewon nightlife area on Oct 29.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

