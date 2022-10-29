October 30, 2022

Tragic Halloween in Seoul: at least 151 killed in stampede during street celebrations

Nightlife in Seoul, Korea

Night view of Seoul, Korea. Photo: 8minwoo / Pixabay.




A serious and massive human stampede during a Halloween party in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul in South Korea has left at least 151 people dead and dozens injured, according to the latest report from the South Korean capital’s fire department.

Health authorities said that most of the dead were young people in their 20s. At least 19 foreigners, including one Thai national, were also among the victims.

The tragic event occurred at around 22.22 local time on Saturday in the vicinity of the Hamilton Hotel, opposite the Itaewon subway station.

The incident is believed to have taken place in a sloping alleyway adjacent to the hotel. According to witnesses quoted by South Korean media, there was a collective fall at the top of the slope, which caused a chain collapse.

Images posted on social media show a large number of people trapped in the alley while emergency crews are trying to evacuate some of them.

An eyewitness quoted by Yonhap explained that “suddenly, everyone fell down and the people who were left below were crushed”. The Seoul Metropolitan Police has already opened an investigation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has convened an emergency meeting of the Presidential Crisis Management Center in Yongsan, Seoul. Seoul Mayor Oh Se Hoon has also been informed and is returning from Europe after suspending a trip during which he was scheduled to visit four countries.

Videos shared on social media show emergency crews practicing resuscitation maneuvers on dozens of people in the streets of Itaewon.

Every year, the Itaewon neighborhood, adjacent to a U.S. military base, becomes the most crowded spot to celebrate Halloween in Seoul.

Police had previously reported that they expected a large gathering of some 100,000 people at the Halloween party where the tragedy occurred.

-Thailand News (TN)



