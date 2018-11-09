Seoul Station and Hangang-daro in South Korea
Seven Killed in Seoul Studio Complex Fire

November 9, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Seven tenants were killed and 11 others injured early this morning when a blaze ripped through a three-storey studio complex in Seoul, fire authorities said.

While South Korea is technologically advanced and has risen to become the world’s 11th-largest economy, there are many people who have missed out on its progress and struggle to get by.

Low-income tenants often live in buildings with tiny single-bed studios once favored by applicants preparing for various state examinations and known as goshiwon, or exam centres.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

