Bones found in Prachin Buri

By TN / November 9, 2018

Human bones were found in a field in Prachin Buri’s Prachantakham district on Thursday morning.

The Prachantakham police station was alerted at 9am that a villager found the bones near a pond in Moo 6 in Tambon Dong Bang.

By The Nation

