Bones found in Prachin Buri

Human bones were found in a field in Prachin Buri’s Prachantakham district on Thursday morning.
The Prachantakham police station was alerted at 9am that a villager found the bones near a pond in Moo 6 in Tambon Dong Bang.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
