Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist





PHUKET: Police are investigating a report by a British tourist saying that she was raped, after Chalong Police were called to the Banana Coffee House on the road to Nai Harn Beach at 9:06am today (Nov 9).

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

