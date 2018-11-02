Phuket police arrest gun-toting shop robbers

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today (Nov 1) that two men wanted for an armed robbery of a small neighbourhood shop in Chalong on Oct 23 were apprehended by police yesterday (Oct 31).
Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police and Lt Col Thummasan Boontrong of the Phuket Provincial Police led a team of officers to arrest the two men who robbed the shop, making off with a gold necklace worth about B18,000 and B3,000 cash.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
