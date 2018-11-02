Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket
Phuket

Phuket police arrest gun-toting shop robbers

By TN / November 2, 2018

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today (Nov 1) that two men wanted for an armed robbery of a small neighbourhood shop in Chalong on Oct 23 were apprehended by police yesterday (Oct 31).

Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police and Lt Col Thummasan Boontrong of the Phuket Provincial Police led a team of officers to arrest the two men who robbed the shop, making off with a gold necklace worth about B18,000 and B3,000 cash.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close