German tourist’s Phuket assault case is being investigated, say police

PHUKET: Chalong Police have today confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist last month is being investigated and arrest warrants should be issued this week.
Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 8), Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police confirmed that officers are investigating an assault on German tourist P. S. by four suspects with weapons at 10:30pm on Sept 27.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.