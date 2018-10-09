German tourist’s Phuket assault case is being investigated, say police





PHUKET: Chalong Police have today confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist last month is being investigated and arrest warrants should be issued this week.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 8), Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police confirmed that officers are investigating an assault on German tourist P. S. by four suspects with weapons at 10:30pm on Sept 27.

