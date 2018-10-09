Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum
Phuket

German tourist’s Phuket assault case is being investigated, say police

By TN / October 9, 2018

PHUKET: Chalong Police have today confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist last month is being investigated and arrest warrants should be issued this week.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 8), Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police confirmed that officers are investigating an assault on German tourist P. S. by four suspects with weapons at 10:30pm on Sept 27.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close