AK-47 used in teen gun battle that killed tourist outside mall





Police are seeking arrest warrants for teenagers suspected of having been involved in a deadly gunfight that resulted in the death of one Indian tourist and left four people injured including two Thais at Bangkok’s bustling Pratunam area late on Sunday night.

The victims were reportedly hit by stray bullets as they became caught in the crossfire when two suspected rival gangs engaged in a battle outside a pool hall after a dispute erupted inside. Police found casings from an AK-47 on the scene.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

