Crowded shopping malls and street markets in Ratchathewi District
Bangkok

Bangkok Gunfight Kills Two Tourists Near Mall

By TN / October 8, 2018

BANGKOK — Police on Monday were looking for the shooters who killed two foreigners in a street gunfight in central Bangkok.

Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Sunday at a parking lot of the Watergate Pavillion shopping mall in Ratchathewi district. The two victims, an Indian and a Laotian, died in a hospital after being caught in the crossfire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

