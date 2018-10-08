Bangkok Gunfight Kills Two Tourists Near Mall





BANGKOK — Police on Monday were looking for the shooters who killed two foreigners in a street gunfight in central Bangkok.

Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Sunday at a parking lot of the Watergate Pavillion shopping mall in Ratchathewi district. The two victims, an Indian and a Laotian, died in a hospital after being caught in the crossfire.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

