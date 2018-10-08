Bangkok Gunfight Kills Two Tourists Near Mall

BANGKOK — Police on Monday were looking for the shooters who killed two foreigners in a street gunfight in central Bangkok.
Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Sunday at a parking lot of the Watergate Pavillion shopping mall in Ratchathewi district. The two victims, an Indian and a Laotian, died in a hospital after being caught in the crossfire.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.