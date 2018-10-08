Storms, chill to hit North, Northeast

The move to the cool season will not be trouble-free, even if rains fall off, forecasters say. The North and the Northeast are expected to experience volatile weather conditions as the country moves to the cool season, the Meteorological Department says.
Thunderstorms are expected to hit wide areas of the North and the Northeast, while temperatures will start to drop from the middle of the month, marking the onset of the cool season, said Methi Mahayasanant, director of the northern meteorological centre.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
