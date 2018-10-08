Seven charges filed against suspects accused of illegal hunting in Kanchanaburi





Seven charges have been lodged against 12 members of a suspected hunting party allegedly led by a deputy district chief officer after forest rangers of the Saiyok national park in the western province of Kanchanaburi found carcass of a bearcat, one rifle, two handguns and ammunition in their vehicles on Sunday.

Mr Panatkorn Pothibandit, chief of Saiyok national park, said the 12 suspects were taken to Saiyok district police station where they were charged.

By Thai PBS World

