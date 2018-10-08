Erawan waterfall in Kanchanaburi
North

Seven charges filed against suspects accused of illegal hunting in Kanchanaburi

By TN / October 8, 2018

Seven charges have been lodged against 12 members of a suspected hunting party allegedly led by a deputy district chief officer after forest rangers of the Saiyok national park in the western province of Kanchanaburi found carcass of a bearcat, one rifle, two handguns and ammunition in their vehicles on Sunday.

Mr Panatkorn Pothibandit, chief of Saiyok national park, said the 12 suspects were taken to Saiyok district police station where they were charged.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close