20 injured in double decker’s plunge into a roadside ravine





About 20 passengers were injured when a double-decker tour bus collided with a car before plunging into a forested ravine 50 metres below in Wichien Buri district of the central province of Phetchabun province on Sunday.

Some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and rescue workers had to use machine tools to cut through mangled iron sheets and rods to free them before rushing them to nearby hospitals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article