Norwegian tourist killed in Chiang Rai motorbike crash

A Norwegian tourist died Sunday evening when the motorbike he was riding crashed into another bike that cut into his path on a Chiang Rai road, police said.
Police said I. M. B. (not official spelling), 29, was killed in the accident, which occurred in front of the Rajabhat Chiang Rai University in Muang district at 5.30pm.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
