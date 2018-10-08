Beer bar in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Police raid Chiang Mai karaoke bar after Korean tourist was forced to pay THB160,000 bar tab

By TN / October 8, 2018

Paying THB160,000 (about US$4,900) during a drunken night-out is the last thing any bar hopper would want to wake up to find out.

That includes a certain unidentified Korean man who filed a police report against Forever karaoke bar in Chiang Mai yesterday. In the report he claims the karaoke joint ripped him off by charging him that hefty amount, Thairath reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close