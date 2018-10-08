Police raid Chiang Mai karaoke bar after Korean tourist was forced to pay THB160,000 bar tab





Paying THB160,000 (about US$4,900) during a drunken night-out is the last thing any bar hopper would want to wake up to find out.

That includes a certain unidentified Korean man who filed a police report against Forever karaoke bar in Chiang Mai yesterday. In the report he claims the karaoke joint ripped him off by charging him that hefty amount, Thairath reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article